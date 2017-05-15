Model for Affordable Housing Completed in Germany

Providing housing quickly, cost-effectively and sustainably is a global challenge.

This is true above all in low-income and economically underdeveloped regions, but also in places where housing is scarce or expensive, such as in densely populated areas or cities with a high influx of refugees.

Covestro is breaking new ground in its search for creative solutions. Together with industry partners, governments, government agencies and society, the company is developing models of affordable housing and carrying out specific projects locally. One current example is the “House of Nations,” a multipurpose building in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, that was designed and built by the city administration, the French prefabricated building manufacturer Logelis and Covestro.