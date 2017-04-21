Bridgestone Rolls Out an Airless Bike Tire

It was six years ago that we first heard about Bridgestone’s prototype AirFree Concept automobile tires, which utilized flexing thermoplastic resin “spokes” instead of compressed air. As it turns out, a just-announced bicycle version of those tires may end up beating the original to the market.
Developed via a partnership between Bridgestone Corporation and Bridgestone Cycle, the new tires are made mainly from the same recyclable resin as their larger, heavier-duty counterparts – their rubber outer tread can also be recycled.
