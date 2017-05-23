The Institut für Textiltechnik (ITA) of RWTH Aachen University and the company mezzo-forte Streichinstrumente, Werther, Germany, have developed together a decomposable double bass made out of carbon reinforced plastics. Its neck and corpus can be dismantled through a junction also made out of carbon reinforced plastics.

According to a news release: “The actual innovation is that both the junction and the double bass are made out of carbon reinforced plastics. That is the reason why you will not miss any sound quality through a change in material between instrument and junction. Why? A junction has to be both rigid and robust. This makes carbon reinforced plastics an ideal construction material for building a double bass because of its high rigidity and good mechanical characteristics. In case of instrument and junction made out of different materials, a phonetic inactive region within the instrument and thereby a worse sound and an unstable instrument can occur.”