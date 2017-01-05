First Completely Hands-Free System for Regulating Back Pressure in Extrusion Coating

Kubi Kara and his partner, Burak Cevik, never thought they would be in the injection molding business, but as they say, necessity is the mother of invention. Kara, a mechanical engineer who has an MBA from Xavier University in Cincinnati, and Cevik, who has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, met while both were attending Xavier’s MBA program. Together they founded Advanced Production Systems (APSX; Blue Ash, OH), developing unique, simple tools for industry and consumers including RFID readers (APSXRFID), aftermarket auto parts and accessories, robotics and consumer electronics, which they sell to customers around the world.

Kara and Cevik wanted to design some small plastic components for their automotive aftermarket parts business that had them looking at a better and more cost-effective way to obtain these parts. That’s when the idea of molding these parts themselves took hold. “But mold prices are incredibly high,” Kara told PlasticsToday. “A mold for this small plastic part was $15,000. Investing in an injection molding machine was a minimum of $50,000. So in thinking how can we make this happen more cost effectively, we decided to make our own machine, which we did and we have used it for two years to make our own parts.”