Magna Unveils Camera-Equipped Mirrors

In a bid to expand its presence in the onboard camera market, automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. has unveiled a camera-based advanced driver assistance technology designed to help prevent traffic accidents caused by blind spots.

Aurora, Ont.-based Magna’s new ClearView system features an outside mirror that combines a self-cleaning camera with a regulatory compliant side-view mirror to display a live feed inside the vehicle, to improve visibility while changing lanes, backing out of a parking space, or driving with a vehicle full of cargo.