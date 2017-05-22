German Designer Creates Furniture Using Covestro Materials

Furniture designer Thomas Schnur has created a unique piece named ‘The Factory of Ideas’ using a range of innovative, sustainable materials to showcase Covestro’s product portfolio.

Based on a cloud structure which transforms into a seat, Schnur designed The Factory of Ideas as he was intrigued by the potential of Covestro’s materials, having spent time researching and experimenting alongside the company’s application teams in Leverkusen, Germany. An integral element in the design process was Covestro’s cardyon polyurethane foam, which is made using around 20% CO 2 . By incorporating CO 2 to synthesise plastics, Covestro reports it is helping to preserve increasingly scarce fossil resources while closing the carbon loop.