Water Vest Wins DuPont Diamond

By

Judges felt this is an out-of-the-box solution for a significant global problem and was designed with an overwhelming sense of the greater good. The vest is antimicrobial, ergonomic, and reusable.

Solutions, Inc. is the winner of the award. This simple but appropriate packaging solution addresses water-transport issues in developing countries. In remote areas, accessing drinkable water requires people–most often women and children–to spend many hours a day carrying heavy, unhygienic, and non ergonomic containers on their heads and shoulders. This causes significant physical stress on their bodies over time and presents serious risk of water contamination. The Fritz Water Vest is an innovative application of modern packaging technology that solves water-access problems for at-risk populations.