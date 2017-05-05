Werth Introduces What it Claims is “World’s Most Accurate” Coordinate Measuring Machine

Werth Messtechnik GmbH (Giessen, Germany) is introducing its new TomoCheck HA (High Accuracy) 200, a coordinate measuring machine (CMM) with computed tomography sensor that Werth claims is the “world’s most accurate” CMM. By combining transmission tubes with up to 225-kV acceleration voltage and large, high-resolution detectors, Werth said that both multi-material assemblies and large-volume workpieces can be measured at high resolution with previously unattainable accuracy.