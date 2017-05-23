PIA Launches Sustainability Advisory Board

The Plastics Industry Association (Plastics), Washington, has launched a Sustainability Advisory Board that will include members who represent the association’s key councils and committees.

The goal of the Sustainability Advisory Board, the association says, is to enlist a diverse group of plastics industry professionals to discuss and identify sustainability priorities in the plastics industry, which will inform projects. The Sustainability Advisory Board plans to unveil its top priorities in June at Plastics’ second annual Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit July 27-29 in Orlando, Florida.

“Our Sustainability Advisory Board will help to leverage the brightest professionals to collaborate to help move the needle forward for sustainability in the plastics industry,” says Plastics’ newly promoted Vice President of Sustainability Kim Holmes. “We want to have a forward-thinking group with the intention to drive beyond recycling and more broadly approach sustainability as holistically including recovery in addition to recycling.”