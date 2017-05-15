Back to the Future: Exploring Extrusion at SPE’s ANTEC

At Walt Disney World in Orlando, you can go on a trip inside Spaceship Earth, the huge geosphere with mouse ears in the logo. You travel upward in an open train of little cars and see the history of communication unfold from cave drawings to computers. (You can see it for yourself in this 10-minute video .) Then you go backwards—the cars still facing the same direction—as you look up at the stars in the sky. That’s necessary for the ride down—if we faced forward, we’d fall out of our seats—but it has a symbolic meaning, as well. I want to face the future with eyes, ears and mind wide open, and that’s one reason I went to the Society of Plastics Engineers’ Annual Technical Conference (SPE’s ANTEC) in Anaheim, CA, last week.

It’s over now but you still can “attend” by accessing the listing of 124 extrusion-related papers given at this conference, with primary authors, affiliations and descriptive titles, in last month’s column .