Extrusion Basics: An Extruder’s Guide to ANTEC

by | Apr 18, 2017 | Daily News, Extrusion

There are no toxic plastics. None of them. This will be my intro to everything I do that allows it. If you don’t believe me, you are in the majority, and that’s the problem. Find out the truth and try to convince others. You’ll find out how a missionary feels in a hostile land.

This month my extrusion column is dedicated to the Society of Plastics Engineers’ Annual Technical Conference (ANTEC) in Anaheim, CA, on May 8 to 11. I found 122 papers that related to extrusion, which I have grouped into categories, with the name and affiliation of the primary author and a brief reworded title that clearly shows the content. Click on the  PDF iconAntec extrusion file.pdf to access the full list.

Extrusion Basics: An Extruder's Guide to ANTEC

