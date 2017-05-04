Involute Extruder Screw Elements for Highly-Filled Materials

Patented cross section design

Extruder screw elements for maximum throughputs

Higher loading of filler, lower energy consumption (SEI in kWh/kg)

The company Coperion GmbH, Germany, will introduce new involute screw elements for its ZSK extruder series at the upcoming Chinaplas 2017.

To significantly increase throughput rates of its ZSK extruder series, the company has developed special involute screw and kneading elements with a new and patented cross section design. These screw elements are ideal for highly-filled recipes (70-85% CaCO3, TiO2, mainly based on PP/PE and 20-50% talc for automotive grades) for which the dispersion rating and the incorporation of the filler represents a limitation. Besides higher throughput rates, these involute screw elements ensure higher loading of filler and lower energy consumption (SEI in kWh/kg).