Engel Shows Off its iQs at PLAST-EX

Engel North America (York, PA), part of the Engel Group headquartered in Schwertberg, Austria, will exhibit an e-motion 170/85 TL US in booth 1810 at PLAST-EX, part of the Advanced Design & Manufacturing (ADM) event on May 16 to 18, 2017, in Toronto. The machine will be utilizing an array of Engel’s iQ software products, which continually analyze critical process parameters in order to identify and immediately compensate for deviations before defective parts are made.

Described as a self-regulating “smart” injection molding machine, the e-motion 170/85 TL US identifies minute deviations in production conditions and sets ideal production parameters, all while production operations continue.