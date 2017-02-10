Fipa Introduces Sprue Grippers That Adapt to Broad Range of Specifications

Fipa Inc. (Cary, NC), a manufacturer of advanced vacuum technology, gripper systems, air nippers, tube lifters and end-of-arm tooling, announced the release of its new 2016 Series of self-centering, gap-free sprue grippers. Featuring a wide jaw opening, high closing force, single-acting operation and easy assembly and disassembly, the new grippers are also available with optional direct sensing capabilities and smooth or saw-tooth jaws.

The 2016 Series sprue grippers provide manufacturers throughout the automotive and plastics molding industries with an assortment of options designed to satisfy a broad range of gripping system specifications. This series is also the first to feature FIPA’s prominent new red dot trademark symbol derived from the Fipa company logo.