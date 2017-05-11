Hot Runner Expert John Blundy Retires (Again)

John Blundy, President of HRS Hot Runner Systems in Byron Center, MI, has announced his “final” retirement from the plastics industry after a more than 40-year career. Blundy had announced his intention to retire two years ago, but an offer from INglass USA as HRS President was an exceptional and exciting opportunity not to be missed.

“The two-year assignment provided me the time necessary to fully bring market awareness of HRS to North American clients,” said Blundy. The company’s global headquarters is in San Polo di Piave, Italy.