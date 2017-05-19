Ironjaw Boosts Injection Press Clamping Force

Ironjaw is launching a clamping force ‘booster’ system for injection presses which is reported to increase the capacity of the press, enabling 30-60% more clamping force.

Compose Owner Bruno Machet and Alex Guichard, Founder of RocTool and Revology, have joined forces to launch Ironjaw.

“Our system has been successfully tested on several million R&D-stage parts, leading us to create a company that is dedicated to the technology in order to provide the world’s plastics processors and moulders with a cost-effective solution to boost press capacity,” explains Ironjaw Founder and CEO Machet. “The technology makes it possible to use presses that are less powerful but more energy efficient to achieve the same result, with an immediate impact on part production prices.”