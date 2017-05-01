Matsui’s new Mold Temperature Controller Heats Faster so Molding can Start Sooner

A new mold temperature controller from Matsui America (Chicago) reaches temperature settings fast so that molding machine operators can start processing sooner. In addition to a feature-packed user-friendly control panel, the new MC5 device has the valves positioned outside the cabinet for easy access and maintenance. The MC5 series is 27% lighter and has a smaller footprint than previous models.
The mold temperature controller comes in 12 different models to suit molders’ individual needs. The MC5-B1 series hot water controllers are available in 25-, 55- and 88-liter sizes, each of which have low- and high-temperature versions. Molders can upgrade to the MC5-G3 controller, available in the same sizes and temperatures, with even more programming choices.
