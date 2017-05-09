UK Contract Manufacturer Molds a Medical Advance

Endoscopes are routinely used by gastroenterologists to investigate medical conditions that are increasingly common because of rising rates of obesity, irritable bowel syndrome and gluten intolerance. To treat these conditions safely and quickly and to confirm diagnoses through biopsies, maintaining a clean camera lens on the endoscope is critical to the procedure. S&S Plastics (Nottingham, UK), a contract manufacturer that provides injection molding, tooling design and an array of supplementary services, helped to design and manufacture an innovative top for the endoscopy bottle that helped to resolve this issue for StarMed (Northampton, UK), a manufacturer of gastroenterological devices.

StarMed has partnered with S&S Plastics for more than five years, and has come to rely on its expertise in translating concepts into cost-effective, compliant products. The role of S&S Plastics in this specific project was to combine its technical expertise with advanced machinery and materials to bring the product to market.