Now Showing: ‘All Things Bakelite,’ the Movie

At the Saturday morning session of the recent Plastics Pioneers Association (PPA; McHenry, IL) fall meeting, Glenn Beall, on behalf of the Plastics History and Artifacts Committee, introduced attendees to Mr. Hugh Karraker, a great-grandson of Leo H. Baekeland. We in the industry know him as the “father of modern plastics.” Karraker provided the group with a showing of his film, All Things Bakelite . Bakelite is the original trade name that Leo Baekeland chose for his new material, which is actually phenol-formaldehyde, generally known as phenolic.

The one-hour film by John Maher explores the legacy of Leo Baekeland, who was responsible for one of the most transformative discoveries of the 20th century, said the write-up in the PPA newsletter. Karraker said, “I wanted to celebrate Baekeland’s life; his 1907 invention had a huge impact on our lives, but little is known about him.”