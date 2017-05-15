Artificial Sausage Casing Technology Smokes the Competition

It’s an old adage that you never want to know how the sausage gets made. But the food industry may want to pay close attention to a new artificial sausage casing technology developed by extrusion film equipment maker Tronoplast Technologies Inc.

The Brampton, Ont.-based firm has just delivered a new ultra-high speed three-layer line designed for manufacturing porous, naturally smokeable polymeric sausage casing to a European customer.

Called HS-TRON, the system will allow the customer to cash in on the growing trend of artificial casings that allow using real smoke in the sausage-making process instead of smoke-flavoured additives – an option that, until recently, the food industry could only achieve by using sausage casings made from natural animal tissue.