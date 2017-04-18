Additive Manufacturing Process Employs Multiple Laser Diodes to Accelerate Part Production

Laser melting systems are increasingly being used in high-value sectors like aerospace and automotive to manufacture metallic and plastics parts in layers from powder. However, this process reportedly comes with its limitations as it relies on a mirror to deflect a single laser, curbing the speed of the system.

A new process developed at the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom, called diode area melting (DAM), can overcome this by melting large areas in parallel using an array of individual laser diodes. These laser beams can be switched on or off as they move across the powder bed making it faster but also more energy efficient.