Call for Papers for Carbon Fiber Conference

CompositesWorld has issued a call for papers for its 2017 Carbon Fiber conference, to be held Nov. 27-30 in Charleston, SC.

CompositesWorld Conferences focus on technical and business issues, as well as market trends, so your presentation should ideally include:

(1) a market size and growth estimate;

(2) current technical and market requirements;

(3) emerging needs; and

(4) what future demands might be placed on suppliers, composite manufacturers, end users, and providers of support equipment to the global composite industry.

The total time allotted for the presentation is 30 minutes, with 20-25 minutes for the presentation and 5-10 minutes for questions and discussion.