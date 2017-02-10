Composite Materials From Renewable Biomaterials

A European research project has been launched for the development of lignin-bases carbon fibres for use in composite fibre materials, in the form of a private-public partnership (PPP).

ITCF Denkendorf is participating in the project, along with other renowned firms and research institutes from all over Europe. The aim of the “LIBRE Project“ (Lignin Based Carbon Fibres for Composites) is the development of new, biobased composite materials: the intention is to develop raw materials for highly stable carbon fibre composites out of lignin derived from pulp and paper manufacture.