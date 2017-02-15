A Continuous Nanofibre Composite Reinforcement Veil

A New Zealand company is increasing its production output to meet growing world-wide demand for a nanofibre strengthening product used in everything from Formula One race cars and fishing rods through to the aerospace industry.

Demand for Revolution Fibres’ Xantu.Layr, a nanofibre composite reinforcement veil, has increased as a result of extensive research and development conducted in 2016 which helped to further validate Xantu.Layr’s performance in composites.

Nanofibre Applications Engineer, Dr. Gareth Beckermann, says significant advancements have been made by using nanofibre interleaving veils to increase the impact strength, delamination resistance and fatigue life of composites.