Dow Corning Masterbatch Improves FFS Packaging

Dow Corning, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Dow Chemical Co. (Midland, MI) and a global supplier of silicones, silicon-based technology and innovation, will showcase its recently launched Dow Corning MB25-035 Masterbatch at the upcoming Applied Market Information (AMI) Multilayer Packaging Films Conference. This masterbatch technology is designed to reduce the coefficient of friction (COF) in high-speed form-fill-seal (FFS) packaging operations to optimize productivity and avoid costly interruptions. The FDA-compliant product was developed for use with low-density polyethylene (LDPE) blown film.

“Dow Corning MB25-035 Masterbatch solves key drawbacks of organic slip additives that can affect the entire FFS packaging process—from inaccurate dosing to die build-up, and from rapid dissipation to negative impact on downstream operations,” says Christophe Paulo, global segment leader, Plastics Solutions, Dow Corning. “By replacing standard COF additives with this high-end technology, our packaging customers can achieve excellent slip performance over time while raising productivity and controlling costs. This new addition to our broad and expanding portfolio of high-value silicone additives offers a better option versus competitive products for film producers and converters, and brand owners that use multi-layer packaging films.”