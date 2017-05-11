Eastman Chemical Company will introduce a new sustainably sourced engineering bioplastic at Chinaplas.
The high-performing solution provides an excellent balance of properties for a wide variety of applications, enabling manufacturers to shape a better tomorrow in a naturally better way.
Related Posts
Hexcel Names Patrick Winterlich as Chief Financial Officer
Hexcel Corporation announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Wayne Pensky intends to retire on December 31 after more than 24 years with the
Dow Corning Masterbatch Improves FFS Packaging
Dow Corning, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Dow Chemical Co. (Midland, MI) and a global supplier of silicones, silicon-based technology and innovation, will
Eastman to Introduce new Sustainably Sourced Bioplastic
Eastman Chemical Company will introduce a new sustainably sourced engineering bioplastic at Chinaplas. The high-performing solution provides an excellent
Hot Runner Expert John Blundy Retires (Again)
John Blundy, President of HRS Hot Runner Systems in Byron Center, MI, has announced his “final” retirement from the plastics industry after a more than 40-year
Impossible Objects Introduces Pilot 3D Printing Machine
Impossible Objects announced the launch of Model One, its pilot 3D printing machine to revolutionize high-volume manufacturing and initial customer deployments
Call for Nanocomposite Papers
NetComposites is now seeking paper abstracts for the next Industrial Nanocomposites Conference taking place from 10–11 October in Stuttgart, Germany.
Plastic-to-Diesel Plant Coming to Nova Scotia
Renewable waste companies PK Clean Technologies Inc. and Sustane Technologies Inc. have executed an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC)
Stratasys Demonstrates Innovative Multi-Cell Additive Manufacturing Platform Designed for Continuous Production
Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq:SSYS), the 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions company, took a significant step into low-volume, continuous production using
Magna Receives Most Innovative Automotive Supplier Award
For the second time in three years, Magna has won an Automotive INNOVATIONS Award from the Center of Automotive Management (CAM) and PricewaterhouseCoopers
Newly Formed Spectrum Plastics Brings Medtech OEMs Full Range of Injection Molding, Extrusion Services
Mid-market private equity firm Kohlberg & Co. LLC (Mount Kisco, NY) announced today that it has closed the acquisition of Pexco and successfully merged it