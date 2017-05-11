Eastman to Introduce new Sustainably Sourced Bioplastic

Eastman Chemical Company will introduce a new sustainably sourced engineering bioplastic at Chinaplas.

The high-performing solution provides an excellent balance of properties for a wide variety of applications, enabling manufacturers to shape a better tomorrow in a naturally better way.

Submit a Comment