German RepRap Presents new Liquid Additive Manufacturing Technology at RAPID + TCT

German RepRap GmbH (Feldkirchen, Germany) is showcasing its latest 3D printing technology—Liquid Additive Manufacturing (LAM)—at RAPID + TCT in Pittsburgh this week. LAM technology makes it possible to print liquids such as silicones with a 3D printer, as well as build a “printer farm,” consisting of four X350 3D printers working with a wide range of materials.

“We can see a fundamental rethinking process in the minds of entrepreneurs,” said Florian Bautz, Managing Director of German RepRap. “More and more it is considered whether additive production can be used instead of the injection molding and milling processes. The new LAM technology is a revolution in 3D printing and will strongly influence this rethinking in a positive sense.”