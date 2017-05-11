Impossible Objects Introduces Pilot 3D Printing Machine

Impossible Objects announced the launch of Model One, its pilot 3D printing machine to revolutionize high-volume manufacturing and initial customer deployments with select Fortune 500 customers. The announcement took place at the RAPID+TCT 3D printing and additive manufacturing conference.

While many 3D printing companies have focused on producing prototypes made of plastics or metal, the Model One is designed to 3D print functional parts, at scale, using the widest selection of materials. Impossible Objects’ composite-based additive manufacturing method (CBAM) enables companies to use a range of composite materials, including carbon fiber, Kevlar and, fiberglass together with PEEK and other high performance polymers, to build the strongest lightweight parts.