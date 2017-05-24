A Lightweight Damage Resistant Composite Fuel Pipe Assemblies

Tods Aerospace, a Unitech Aerospace Company and leader in advanced composite materials technologies, has completed an 18 month project to develop lightweight damage resistant composite fuel pipe assemblies that by virtue of their tightly controlled electrical properties can be used safely in composite aircraft fuel tanks.

The project was part funded by the UK National Aerospace Technology Exploitation Programme (NATEP) and supported by Airbus Operations Ltd. The contributing partners were Technical Fibre Products (TFP), Element Materials Technology and ENL Ltd.

