New Line of Thermoplastic Elastomers Announced

Primex Color, Compounding & Additives (PCC&A), formerly O’Neil Color & Compounding, a leading supplier of color and polymer solutions for plastics processors, has announced a new line of thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) for general molding use.

The Faraprene™ H300 series of elastomers is intended for general use in a wide variety of injection molded products and adheres well to polyolefin (i.e. PE, PP) substrates. “Faraprene adds soft touch and grip to many household, industrial and OEM products,” says Technical Director Anthony Montalvo. “It’s a lightweight and durable product that can be custom-compounded to meet specific needs such as color and UV resistance and comes in a range of hardness from 25 to 95 Shore A.”