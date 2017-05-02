Plastic Cube Makes for Swift Swivelling of 3D Images

We’ve all seen those Hollywood motion-capture suits, with the little balls on them that computers track to create a 3D model of the wearer. Well, scientists at North Carolina State University have taken that same idea and applied it to a simple-but-highly-effective new system for manipulating 3D objects on a computer screen – it’s called CAPTIVE.

The system relies on nothing more than a 3D-printed plastic cube which is moved by hand, along with a webcam of the type already found on most smartphones, plus custom software.