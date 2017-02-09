Realistic Simulation of 3D Printing Process Enables Design Optimization

Victrex and Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing Corporation have established a joint venture, TxV Aero Composites, to accelerate the commercial adoption of polyketone (PAEK*) composite applications within the aerospace industry, through the manufacture of parts utilizing new and innovative processes. The multi-million dollar investment includes the establishment of a new US-based manufacturing facility.

The new company will be a total solutions provider for polyketone composites, from concept development through commercialization.

“This is a hugely exciting opportunity to accelerate innovative and differentiated solutions for our customers in the aerospace industry,” explained David Hummel, chief executive of Victrex. “Victrex has an unrivalled history of making markets where polyketones have a strong advantage and this investment will enable growth opportunities for both our customers and for Victrex. Our Aerospace Loaded Brackets programme is a great example of how we can offer new forms and components, alongside supplying materials, and build a new supply chain to address the unmet needs of the Aerospace industry.”