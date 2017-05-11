Stratasys Demonstrates Innovative Multi-Cell Additive Manufacturing Platform Designed for Continuous Production

MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq:SSYS), the 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions company, took a significant step into low-volume, continuous production using additive technology today when it unveiled a new product under development – the Stratasys Continuous Build 3D Demonstrator – at the RAPID + TCT Show in Pittsburg. Commercial product availability has not yet been announced.

The new platform is composed of a modular unit with multiple 3D print cells working simultaneously and driven by a central, cloud-based architecture. To set new standards in additive manufacturing throughput, the Stratasys Continuous Build 3D Demonstrator is designed to produce parts in a continuous stream with only minor operator intervention, automatically ejecting completed parts and commencing new ones.