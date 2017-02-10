Turning Digestive Gases Into Carbon Nanomaterials

French researchers say that a mix of carbon dioxide and methane could be the perfect feedstock for high quality carbon nanomaterials.

These days, graphene seems to make most carbon news headlines, but there’s another carbon nanomaterial that’s long had a role in industry, but it’s not often discussed. Carbon black is mainly seen as a reinforcing filler for tires and other rubber goods, but it is increasingly being used as a pigment for printing inks, coatings, conductive packaging and plastics. Fulfilling these needs requires mass production of the material, usually through thermal decomposition or partial combustion of petroleum, coal oil or acetylene gas. But in a paper published in a recent issue of Carbon [DOI: 10.1016/j.carbon.2016.09.052], French researchers have shown that biogas could be a more sustainable option.