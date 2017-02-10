Turning Digestive Gases Into Carbon Nanomaterials

French researchers say that a mix of carbon dioxide and methane could be the perfect feedstock for high quality carbon nanomaterials.
These days, graphene seems to make most carbon news headlines, but there’s another carbon nanomaterial that’s long had a role in industry, but it’s not often discussed. Carbon black is mainly seen as a reinforcing filler for tires and other rubber goods, but it is increasingly being used as a pigment for printing inks, coatings, conductive packaging and plastics. Fulfilling these needs requires mass production of the material, usually through thermal decomposition or partial combustion of petroleum, coal oil or acetylene gas. But in a paper published in a recent issue of Carbon [DOI: 10.1016/j.carbon.2016.09.052], French researchers have shown that biogas could be a more sustainable option.
DowAksa Welcomes Carbon Fiber Industry Veteran Tony Roberts
DowAksa is pleased to announce that Anthony J. (Tony) Roberts has joined the company as Director, Strategic Planning.
Tony has many years of experience in the international carbon fiber composites business. He previously authored a series of global market reports, including the widely-subscribed “The Carbon Fibre Industry Worldwide 2011-2020 – An Evaluation of Current Markets and Future Supply and Demand”.
Fipa Introduces Sprue Grippers That Adapt to Broad Range of Specifications
Fipa Inc. (Cary, NC), a manufacturer of advanced vacuum technology, gripper systems, air nippers, tube lifters and end-of-arm tooling, announced the release of its new 2016 Series of self-centering, gap-free sprue grippers. Featuring a wide jaw opening, high closing force, single-acting operation and easy assembly and disassembly, the new grippers are also available with optional direct sensing capabilities and smooth or saw-tooth jaws.
The 2016 Series sprue grippers provide manufacturers throughout the automotive and plastics molding industries with an assortment of options designed to satisfy a broad range of gripping system specifications. This series is also the first to feature FIPA’s prominent new red dot trademark symbol derived from the Fipa company logo.
Composite Materials From Renewable Biomaterials
A European research project has been launched for the development of lignin-bases carbon fibres for use in composite fibre materials, in the form of a private-public partnership (PPP).
ITCF Denkendorf is participating in the project, along with other renowned firms and research institutes from all over Europe. The aim of the “LIBRE Project“ (Lignin Based Carbon Fibres for Composites) is the development of new, biobased composite materials: the intention is to develop raw materials for highly stable carbon fibre composites out of lignin derived from pulp and paper manufacture.
Chery Plans Recycled Carbon Components
The use of recycled carbon fibre nonwovens in new automotive applications is being planned for the Chery eQ1 electric vehicle.
Chery and Adesso Advanced Materials, based in Wuhu, China, are teaming up with the UK’s ELG Carbon Fibre to work on the new components and the goal is to further reduce the weight of the eQ1 – which already makes extensive use of aluminium technology – through the selective use of recycled carbon fibre composites. The longer term intent is to then apply the knowledge gained from these projects in Chery’s conventional vehicles.
IMS Introduces Effective Mold and Tooling Cleaners With Low Toxicity
IMS (Chagrin Falls, OH) introduced its new IMS C-Foam Foaming Citrus Mold Cleaner and LT-65 Select Low-VOC Mold Cleaner for faster and safer cleaning of injection molds and tooling. Both products are “exceptional cleaners,” claims IMS, “but both are low enough in toxicity to avoid labeling under California’s broad Proposition 65 program. These products provide the user with more choices in a field where cleaning ability and evaporation rate need to be balanced with toxicity, flammability and environmental impact.”
Can Tires be Made From Grass and Trees?
Tires are dirty business, and we’re not just talking about the mud they gather as they roll beneath your car. Manufacturing rubber is a resource-intensive process that is heavily reliant on petroleum, but now scientists are claiming a chemical breakthrough that replaces the key molecule in conventional tires with one sourced from grass and trees instead, all without affecting the tire’s color, shape or performance.
The environmental impact of tire production has prompted a years-long search for a more sustainable method. These efforts have focused on the main component of rubber, a molecule called isoprene. To make isoprene, molecules in petroleum are thermally broken apart and the molecule is isolated from hundreds of other chemicals and purified, at which point it organizes itself into long polymer chains.
Are We a Step Closer to 3D Printed Carbon Nanotube Composites?
Electrically conductive CNT-composites could be produced using standard commercial 3D printers, according to Italian researchers.
In the past five years, additive manufacturing (AM) has gone from a tool used exclusively in industry for rapid prototyping, to a new, widepsread approach to developing high-value products. The automotive, aerospace and architecture sectors are all also exploring its potential for use in printing composite materials. But a growing number of research groups, including one at the Polytechnic University of Turin, are interested in using it to produce polymer nanocomposites. In a paper published in a recent issue of Polymer [DOI: 10.1016/j.polymer.2016.12.051], this team, led by Prof Marco Sangermano, have shown that it may be possible to tap into the electrical properties of carbon nanotubes (CNTs), in order to make conductive composites on a standard commercial printer.
Ambitious Euro Project Diverts PCR Waste to Yield new Plastics
AIMPLAS (Valencia, Spain) is coordinating the European project LIFE ECOMETHYLAL that allows diverting more than 100,000 tonnes of plastic wastes each year from landfills to obtain methylal, a substance that can be used as a solvent or as a raw material to produce new plastics.
The project is aimed at recovering by means of chemical recycling wastes mainly from the packaging, electric-electronic and automotive sectors, as well as the wastes from the packaging recycling process.
Oxford Advanced Surfaces at Composite Event
Oxford Advanced Surfaces (OAS) plans to showcase a new surface treatment product at JEC World 2017 taking place from 14-16 March in Paris, France.
The product has been developed specifically to improve the surface preparation for paining and coating, removing the need for abrasion, and is suitable for use across a variety of applications in the automotive, aerospace, marine, industrial and sport and leisure industries. It can be cured using a standard temperature drying step, followed by fast activation using UV light. The surface treatment can also be cured using traditional heating methods, if necessary.