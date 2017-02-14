UD-Tape Based Reinforced Thermoplastics: High Performance Composites Within 60 to 90 Seconds

Neue Materialien Bayreuth GmbH (NMB), a non-adademic research company, has recently augmented its fibre-reinforced plastics processing technology to cover the complete process chain from tapes and organosheets to final parts. FORCE (Functionalized Oriented Composites) stands for a novel industrial-scale process for high performance production of structural components based on fibre reinforced thermoplastics at cycle times between 60 and 90 s.
FORCE comprises a multiaxial tape layup machine as preforming station, a double-belt press for pre-consolidation and a production cell centred around a customized vertical compression injection molding machine.
Related Posts
Sisecam to Open new Glass Fiber Plant in Turkey
Glass fiber specialist Sisecam, based in Turkey, has approved a major investment of 400 million TL (around €100 million) to build a new glass fiber plant in that country. The new plant, which will have an annual production capacity of 70,000 metric tonnes, is expected to become operational in the second half of 2018. The Sisecam Glass Fiber business, originally Cam Elyaf Sanayii AS, is now part of the chemicals division of the Sisecam Group, and remains the sole manufacturer of glass fibers in Turkey.
RPC Group to Acquire North American Plastic Packaging Firm for £552m
RPC Group has announced plans to acquire Letica, a North American manufacturer and distributor of rigid plastic packaging, for £552m ($691m).
New Victrex and Tri-Mack Joint Venture Will Accelerate Polyketone Composite Components in Aerospace
Victrex and Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing Corporation have established a joint venture, TxV Aero Composites, to accelerate the commercial adoption of polyketone (PAEK*) composite applications within the aerospace industry, through the manufacture of parts utilising new and innovative processes. The multi-million dollar investment includes the establishment of a new US-based manufacturing facility.
The new company will be a total solutions provider for polyketone composites, from concept development through commercialisation.
“This is a hugely exciting opportunity to accelerate innovative and differentiated solutions for our customers in the aerospace industry,” explained David Hummel, chief executive of Victrex. “Victrex has an unrivalled history of making markets where polyketones have a strong advantage and this investment will enable growth opportunities for both our customers and for Victrex. Our Aerospace Loaded Brackets programme is a great example of how we can offer new forms and components, alongside supplying materials, and build a new supply chain to address the unmet needs of the Aerospace industry.”
Injection Molder Guttenberg Industries Completes Million-Dollar Expansion
Custom injection molding company Guttenberg Industries Inc. (Garnavillo, IA) reported today completion of a plant expansion announced in late 2016. This $1 million investment was just a portion of the overall investment the company has made throughout 2016, which proved to be a banner year for sales.
The company registered approximately $20 million in sales in 2016, representing 20% growth over 2015. Hiring has also experienced a growth spurt: In 12 months, employment has grown from just under 100 to nearly 150. All of this growth, with more to come, enabled investment in the company’s equipment, facilities and employees.
During the past year, the company invested nearly $2 million in equipment and construction, including a 385-ton Niigata injection press and 940-ton Toyo machine. A building expansion included 12,000 square feet of additional warehouse space and a new 15,000-square-foot parking lot.
Stretchy “Thubber” Could Take the Heat Off Flexible Electronics
Although we may hear a lot about the promise of flexible electronics, there’s at least one challenge that still has to be overcome – heat dissipation. After all, what good is a stretchable smartphone, for instance, if its processor gets so hot that it won’t work? It was with such scenarios in mind that scientists at Carnegie Mellon University created a highly thermally-conductive rubber, known as “thubber.”
Designed by a team led by associate professors Carmel Majidi and Jonathan Malen, thubber consists of a soft elastomer with non-toxic, liquid metal microdroplets suspended within it. When pre-stretched at room temperature – up to six times its initial length – those droplets form into elongated pathways that heat can easily travel through.
New Fin for Stand-Up Paddleboards
Surf equipment manufacturer, Futures Fins, is introducing a new fin for stand-up paddleboards (SUP) created from biocomposites.
The RWC (reclaimed wood composite) Keel is an environmentally friendly biocomposite-based fin that meets, and in some aspects exceeds, traditional performance demands.
The new fin is made from a wood-plastic composite manufactured by Green Dot Bioplastics. Futures Fins came to Green Dot looking for an environmentally friendly material with the natural aesthetics of wood, that also met the performance requirements of the engineering-grade plastics normally used for this application. One of Green Dot’s Terratek wood-plastic composites, a blend of reclaimed wood fibers with recycled plastic, was the right solution.
APR Pursuing Updates to Recyclability Testing Protocols
By Anne Marie Mohan, Senior Editor, Packaging World
As plastic packaging continues to evolve, so too will the testing protocols used to determine recyclability, according to the Association of Plastic Recyclers.
“It’s going to continue to be a focus in 2017 where we’re totally updating and adding to our testing protocols,” says Kara Pochiro, Communications Director for APR. The national trade association will also work to harmonize domestic protocols with those used in Europe.
The Medical Case for Cyclic Block Copolymers
The advantages of cyclic block copolymers (CBCs) over other optical-grade plastics as well as the material’s benefits in an array of medical applications were outlined during a presentation at the co-located PLASTEC West and MD&M West event in Anaheim, CA, last week. Moh-Ching (Oliver) Chang, Vice President of R&D and Deputy Chief Technology Officer at the USI Group (Taipei), led the highly technical discussion.
The USI Group comprises seven companies engaged in various streams of the petrochemical industry supply chain. Two of those groups are involved in plastics and plastics processing, and Chang announced during the presentation that the company planned to inaugurate its first CBC plant in Taiwan this year.
Ford Investing US$1 Billion in Robotics Startup Argo AI
As part of its plan to develop a fully driverless vehicle by 2021, Ford Motor Company is investing US$1 billion over the next five years in startup robotic technology supplier Argo AI.
The investment in Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Argo AI, which was founded by former executives on self-driving teams at Google and Uber, will make Ford the company’s largest shareholder.
In a statement, Ford CEO Mark Fields said the investment is in line with previous announcements on planned capital expenditures.