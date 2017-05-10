New Material Options for Industrial 3D Printing

Covestro highlights materials for filament, powder and liquid resin 3D printing.

To say the 3D printing market is booming is an understatement: A recent Deloitte study estimates 3D printing will increase from $4.8 billion today to $20.5 billion by 2020, and perhaps even more. Growth is dependent on a number of factors, including the availability of suitable materials and processes. That’s where Covestro can make an impact.