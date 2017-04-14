Sky’s the Limit for ‘Fuzzy Fibers’

The laboratory of materials scientist Pulickel Ajayan at Rice University, in collaboration with researchers at NASA, has developed ‘fuzzy fibers’ of silicon carbide that act like Velcro and can stand up to the punishment that materials experience in aerospace applications.

In a paper in Applied Materials and Interfaces, the researchers report that the fibers can strengthen composites used in advanced rocket engines that have to withstand temperatures up to 1600°C (2912°F). Ceramic composites in rockets now being developed use silicon carbide fibers to strengthen the material, but they can crack or become brittle when exposed to oxygen.