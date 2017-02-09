Putnam Plastics Adds Ultrashort-Pulse Laser Machining to Service Portfolio

Putnam Plastics Corp. (Danville, CT) has expanded its capabilities to include advanced laser machining and state-of-the-art short pulse and ultrashort pulse laser technologies. The supplier of medical tubing with a focus on small diameters and minimally invasive technologies notes that this new capability provides customers with a reduction in lead time and shortening of their supply chains to bring them one step closer to a finished device, all under one roof.
“We had been outsourcing this service,” Ryan Dandeneau, Vice President, told PlasticsToday from the company’s booth at MD&M West today. “Advanced laser machining was brought in house because of customer demand and to provide them with more value added services, which is an ongoing commitment at Putnam Plastics.”
PolyOne Buys Two Material Suppliers
Compounding supplier PolyOne Corp. has purchased two privately-owned material suppliers.
The Avon Lake, Ohio-based firm has acquired Silcotec Inc. of La Porte, Ind., and Comptek Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH of Diez, Germany.
Ravago Buys Specialty Chemicals Distributor TMC Materials
Ravago Chemical Distribution, a subsidiary of Ravago Holdings America, has purchased specialty chemicals distributor TMC Materials Inc. for an undisclosed amount.
In a statement, Ravago said that Worcester, Mass.-based TMC will continue to operate under its own name.
Lightweight Composite Bridge Installed in British Columbia
Composite Advantage, a manufacturer of very large fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) composite parts, has installed a prefabricated, lightweight bridge to replace an old vehicle bridge in the city of Trail, British Columbia.
New Victrex and Tri-Mack Joint Venture Will Accelerate Polyketone Composite Components in Aerospace
Victrex and Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing Corporation have established a joint venture, TxV Aero Composites, to accelerate the commercial adoption of polyketone (PAEK*) composite applications within the aerospace industry, through the manufacture of parts utilizing new and innovative processes. The multi-million dollar investment includes the establishment of a new US-based manufacturing facility.
The new company will be a total solutions provider for polyketone composites, from concept development through commercialization.
“This is a hugely exciting opportunity to accelerate innovative and differentiated solutions for our customers in the aerospace industry,” explained David Hummel, chief executive of Victrex. “Victrex has an unrivalled history of making markets where polyketones have a strong advantage and this investment will enable growth opportunities for both our customers and for Victrex. Our Aerospace Loaded Brackets programme is a great example of how we can offer new forms and components, alongside supplying materials, and build a new supply chain to address the unmet needs of the Aerospace industry.”
UV-Stable, High-Flow TPVs for Automotive Parts Exhibit Excellent Colorability, Surface Appearance, Tactile Properties
A new series of thermoplastic vulcanizate (TPV) elastomers with key advantages over standard TPVs in their natural or uncolored form provides the appearance and tactile properties valued for automotive interiors while also exhibiting excellent colorability for exterior components.
Unlike many standard TPVs in their natural form, Sarlink 6700 Series compounds from Teknor Apex Company (Pawtucket, RI) possess a very light hue that makes them easier to custom-color, do not require drying prior to processing, and are UV-stabilized to meet auto-industry specifications for interior components.
Aliancys Announces Price Increase for its Unsaturated Polyester/Vinyl Ester Resins
Aliancys has today announced a price increase for its Unsaturated Polyester and Vinyl ester resins sold in Europe, Middle East and India by € 100 per ton.
The price increase will take effect for all new deliveries after 15 February 2017.
New Range of NDT Technology
Carbon fiber composite testing company DolphiTech plans to launch a new range of ultrasound instruments with extended capabilities for non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection of materials.
DolphiTech will offer NDT technology with interchangeable transducers for different materials and applications based on its ultrasound and transducer technology. The new DolphiCam 2 system will also include features for robotics integration, general network connectivity and remote expert inspections (Remote NDT). DolphiTech will also intensify its efforts to integrate 3D positioning, giving inspectors improved structural awareness through CAD data integration and more.
Realistic Simulation of 3D Printing Process Enables Design Optimization
3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions company Stratasys Ltd. is partnering with CAD and simulation software supplier Dassault Systèmes to provide next-generation design tools that improve the functionality, efficiency and weight ratio of additively manufactured production parts.
The companies have collaborated on design and simulation capabilities for Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform which supports Stratasys’ a fused deposition modeling process (FDM) 3D printers and materials.
Governor Cuomo Announces $3 Million Expansion at Confer Plastics in Niagara County
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a more than $3 million expansion of Confer Plastics, a molded plastics product company located in North Tonawanda, Niagara County. The investment allows the firm to create 35 new jobs and significantly expand production in Western New York.
“The expansion of Confer Plastics will create jobs, further strengthen Western New York’s vitally important manufacturing sector and add even more momentum to this region’s economic renaissance,” Governor Cuomo said. “This is great news for North Tonawanda and yet one more reason why Western New York is a region on the move.”