Tegra Medical Announces First Graduate of Toolmaker Apprentice Program

Tegra Medical (Franklin, MA), a supplier of machining, contract manufacturing and injection and insert molding services to medical device OEMs, has announced the first graduate of its innovative Toolmaker Apprentice Program. Antonio Bettencourt received his certificate in April and was also presented with an oak Gerstner tool chest with felt-lined compartments. The second graduate, Nick Voyer, is due to complete the program in July.

The four-year program, which has been implemented in Tegra Medical’s Franklin location and may be extended to other locations—it operates two other facilities in the United States and one in Costa Rica—accepts two students annually, who are required to enroll in engineering programs at local colleges. The company pays their tuition and a salary, then promotes them to journeyman toolmaker positions when they graduate.