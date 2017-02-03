Wayne, Pa. (January 4, 2017) —The latest in rigid and flexible packaging materials for medical device and pharmaceutical applications will be featured by Tekni-Films, a Tekni-Plex company, at MD&M West, February 7-9, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, Calif., in Booth 2027.
Tekni-Films will be discussing its copolyester film series with grades that provide a cost effective alternative to PETG for thermoformed medical tray packaging. The company also offers a laminated alternative to PVC for thermoformed pharmaceutical blister applications.
Related Posts
Survey: Medtech had a Good Year in 2016; 2017 Looks Even Better
At the beginning of the year, I wrote an article about the medical device industry’s prospects in 2017 , which looked pretty good in my opinion. Now, a survey of more than 3,000 industry professionals from around the world conducted by regulatory consultancy Emergo (Austin, TX) offers an equally sunny forecast. Despite all the uncertainty here and abroad, survey participants are “surprisingly optimistic about 2017,” writes Emergo.
It turns out that 2016 was a good year for the medtech industry, with one-third of companies responding to the survey reporting a more than 10% increase in sales compared with 2015. And they are bullish on 2017, at least in the mature markets. When asked where they expect to see their strongest growth in 2017, 60% of respondents indicated the United States and 51% said Europe. That represents an uptick from the 2016 survey, when 51% and 40%, respectively, said that the strongest growth would come from those countries.
Tekni-Films discusses Latest in Rigid and Flexible Packaging Materials for Medical Device, Pharma Applications at MD&M West
Wayne, Pa. (January 4, 2017) —The latest in rigid and flexible packaging materials for medical device and pharmaceutical applications will be featured by Tekni-Films, a Tekni-Plex company, at MD&M West, February 7-9, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, Calif., in Booth 2027.
Tekni-Films will be discussing its copolyester film series with grades that provide a cost effective alternative to PETG for thermoformed medical tray packaging. The company also offers a laminated alternative to PVC for thermoformed pharmaceutical blister applications.
Not Just Another Day at the Beach for Plastics Packaging
It turns out that one man’s water-borne trashed bottle is another’s packaging. Or his beach shorts. Surf’s up, and it’s bringing in more waste as these diverse possibilities point to marine-borne trash as a modern-day watery feedstock. Once reclaimed, the discarded plastics can be converted into like-new products and packaging.
Opportunistic entrepreneurs are already turning the tide on beached trash. In fact, Tide (ironically) manufacturer Procter & Gamble announced last week that Head & Shoulders, the world’s #1 shampoo brand, would produce the world’s first recyclable shampoo bottle made from up to 25% recycled beach plastic. Also involved in the project are recycling experts SUEZ and TerraCycle.
Collaborative Robots Market Size To Reach USD 6.77 Billion By 2025
The global collaborative robots market is expected to reach USD 6.77 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing interest of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), owing to the low price of cobots, is projected to increase the deployment over the forecast period.
The application of cobots in industries such as automotive, furniture and equipment, metal and machining, plastic and polymers, and food and beverages is expected to drive the market growth over the projected period. The increasing focus of OEMs and consumers on safety of operations, such as gluing and welding, pick & place, and machine tending, is expected to propel cobots’ growth.
New Country Fresh IML Ice-Cream Packaging Scoops Up Awards
Verstraete IML (Maldegem, Belgium), a global manufacturer of high-end labels for In-Mold Label technology, announced a new IML label for Country Fresh Ice-Cream packaging for Dairymaid Ice-Cream Treats. The IML gave Dairymaid’s Country Fresh a look that provides the product more eye-catching attention on store shelves. The streamlined IML packaging has a seamless design, is compact and allows efficient stacking.
Plastic packaging producer Dairypack Tubs, a division of Polyoak Packaging (Capetown, South Africa), joined forces with Verstraete IML for the development. The successful new packaging is the first ice-cream packaging in South Africa with an IML label that covers the entire lid.
Composites One Acquires Canadian-Based BMB Solutions Composites
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Composites One, the leading North American supplier of composites raw materials and value added services, announced today it has closed on the purchase of Canadian-based BMB Solutions Composites, a leader in supplying composites materials to the Canadian aerospace and advance composites markets.
With this acquisition, Composites One will be able to offer its extensive product line, unmatched technical support, an expanded advanced composites team, and dependable, local service to more customers in Canada. Serving the entire composites marketplace including construction, custom fabrication, marine, transportation, and aerospace markets, Composites One will now be in a better position to provide innovative and unique quality products and services to composites manufacturers, and in particular those in the advanced material space. The transaction further solidifies Composites One as the leading composites materials supplier in North America.
Celanese to Acquire Nilit Plastics Division Nylon Compounding Business
Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global technology and specialty materials company, and Nilit, a major independent producer of high performance nylon polymers, fibers and compounds, today announced they have signed a definitive agreement for Celanese to acquire Nilit Plastics, the nylon compounding division of Nilit. Celanese will acquire Nilit Plastics’ nylon compounding product portfolio as well as customer agreements and manufacturing, technology and commercial facilities. Nilit will retain ownership of the nylon fibers and nylon polymerization businesses worldwide, including facilities in Israel, the United States, China, and Brazil. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed at this time.
Nordson Corporation Acquires Plas-Pak Industries, Inc.
Westlake, Ohio, USA – February 1, 2017 – Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) has acquired Plas-Pak Industries, Inc., a Norwich, Connecticut designer and manufacturer of injection molded, single-use plastic dispensing and packaging products including two-component (2K) cartridges for industrial and commercial do-it-yourself (DIY) adhesives, dial-a-dose calibrated syringes for veterinary and animal health applications, and specialty syringes for pesticide, dental and other markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“Plas-Pak’s recurring revenue model, proprietary technology, and low-dollar-cost, high-value-add selling proposition are highly complementary and consistent with our existing Nordson EFD product line,” said Jeff Pembroke, Corporate Vice President for Nordson’s Advanced Technology Systems segment. “Plas-Pak strengthens Nordson EFD’s position in select industrial end markets, while providing access to a rapidly growing animal health market and broader exposure to the DIY, pesticide and dental markets. We expect to leverage Nordson’s global footprint to accelerate Plas-Pak’s growth beyond its current strong presence in North America. The transaction also aligns with our strategic objective of diversifying Nordson’s Advanced Technology segment through greater participation in less cyclical end markets.”
Blackbridge Investments Announces Staff Appointments
New York-based BlackBridge Investments, a full-service recycling brokerage company that specializes in procuring and supplying plastic, paper and foam materials to end users, has announced two major organizational promotions and the addition of a new billing and logistics coordinator. (BlackBridge was profiled in the December 2015 issue of Recycling Today.)
Chris Goger has been promoted from account executive to vice president of procurement. Goger will oversee all purchasing decisions and the growth of this division.
Dow and Electro Chemical Awarded for Solving Corrosion Problem
The Dow Chemical Company and Electro Chemical were recently presented with Materials Technology Institute’s (MTI) 2016 Global Value Award for applying MTI guidebooks as they collaborated on a scrubber repair project that solved Dow’s corrosion problem.
The two companies’ earned the award based on eight criteria, including the positive financial, reliability, and safety impacts that the project has had on Dow operations. Internal training opportunities as well as standards, procedures, and process improvements at Electro Chemical also factored into the MTI Value Award Committee’s decision.