Hospital Plastics Recycling Proven to ‘Surpass Economic Tipping Point’

More than 10 billion pounds of plastic healthcare packaging were placed in the market in 2013, the project partners state. On a global basis, only 14% of plastic packaging is collected for recycling.

‘Across the healthcare sector these rates are significantly lower,’ it is said. This begs the question: Is it possible to radically increase the amount of clinical healthcare plastics managed as technical materials in a circular “make-use-return” economy?

The new project was kicked off at multiple hospitals in Chicago and successfully defined the relative quantities of material types and provided an understanding of the complexity of sorting the materials once comingled.

Sterilisation wrap as well as film plastics represented the highest volume of material collected, and were evaluated as a viable substitute or supplement for virgin resins in product manufacturing.