Select Page

PTI Adds Equipment for Small-Quantity PET Preform Runs

by | Apr 20, 2017 | Blow Molding, Daily News, Injection Molding, Packaging

New capability for smaller quantity, injection-molded PET preforms to support filling line, shipping and other validation and market tests has been announced by Plastic Technologies Inc. (Holland, OH). PTI’s new operations for prototyping and sampling of preforms reduces cost and lead time and improves speed-to-market for customers.

“As an independent development resource, PTI works with both brand owners and converters to support launch efforts,” says Chris White, supervisor, injection molding services. “Frequently, when the brand owner wants to conduct validation testing or test a PET packaging concept in limited distribution, there is difficulty in finding a supply source that can deliver small quantities.  Additionally, bottle makers sometimes need to off load injection-molded preform production due to scheduling or capacity.  PTI’s new capability can provide assistance in both of these situations.”

Source Link
plastics daily news

Related Posts

Research Shows Tremendous Value of Using 3D-Printed Models for Pre-Surgical Planning

by | April 20, 2017 | Daily News, Medical | 0 Comments

Practice makes perfect, as the saying goes, but a study involving 3D-printed anatomical models for pre-surgical planning suggests that their use can achieve more than

Read More

Toshiba Machine Breaks From Parent Company

by | April 20, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

On March 3, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. of Japan bought back 18.1% of the 20.1% of total shares of stock owned by Toshiba Corp., their previous parent company and top shareholder.

Read More

PTI Adds Equipment for Small-Quantity PET Preform Runs

by | April 20, 2017 | Blow Molding, Daily News, Injection Molding, Packaging | 0 Comments

New capability for smaller quantity, injection-molded PET preforms to support filling line, shipping and other validation and market tests has been announced by Plastic Technologies

Read More

Triumph Secures Follow-On Contract to Supply Composite Parts for the 787 Dreamliner

by | April 20, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Triumph Group (Berwyn, Pa.) has secured a follow-on contract to supply composite detail and assembly parts for Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner. Under the contract, Triumph

Read More

Polyethylene Exports Pushing 300%-Plus Growth in North America

by | April 20, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Packaging, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Domestic production of polyethylene will exceed domestic demand, creating opportunities over the next decade for North American companies to export their excess

Read More

North Central Equity Acquires Sunrise Fiberglass

by | April 20, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

North Central Equity LLC, a Minneapolis based holding company, announced that it has acquired Sunrise Fiberglass LLC, a company that specializes in producing custom-

Read More

First Flight of 737 Max

by | April 20, 2017 | Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

The 737 MAX 9 Boeing aircraft, which incorporates some composite parts made by Spirit AeroSystems Inc, has had its first successful flight. Spirit AeroSystems produced the

Read More

Petainer Launches Advanced New PET Water Cooler in North America

by | April 20, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Petainer, the market leader in innovative PET packaging, has launched a new water cooler bottle to challenge traditional polycarbonate and PET coolers. petainerCooler™ is

Read More

Cardinal Health Buying Medical Supplies Business From Medtronic for $6.1 Billion

by | April 19, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Medical | 0 Comments

Cardinal Health Inc. is buying several medical product lines from Medtronic for $6.1 billion in cash. In the deal with the medical-device giant, Dublin-based Cardinal (NYSE:CAH)

Read More

Wohlers Associates to Partner with Materialise on a Design for Additive Manufacturing Course in Belgium

by | April 19, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Wohlers Associates, Inc., a consulting firm focused on additive manufacturing and 3D printing worldwide, today announced a three-day course on design for additive manufacturing

Read More

Submit a Comment