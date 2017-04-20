PTI Adds Equipment for Small-Quantity PET Preform Runs

New capability for smaller quantity, injection-molded PET preforms to support filling line, shipping and other validation and market tests has been announced by Plastic Technologies Inc. (Holland, OH). PTI’s new operations for prototyping and sampling of preforms reduces cost and lead time and improves speed-to-market for customers.

“As an independent development resource, PTI works with both brand owners and converters to support launch efforts,” says Chris White, supervisor, injection molding services. “Frequently, when the brand owner wants to conduct validation testing or test a PET packaging concept in limited distribution, there is difficulty in finding a supply source that can deliver small quantities. Additionally, bottle makers sometimes need to off load injection-molded preform production due to scheduling or capacity. PTI’s new capability can provide assistance in both of these situations.”