Sipa to Highlight Evolution of Linear Blowmolding Systems at Interpack

Italian manufacturer of linear blowmolding systems Sipa (Vittorio Veneto) will introduce what the company is calling its “best-in-class linear blowmolding system” at Interpack next month in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The SFL 6/8 EVO system combines all the technological advantages of Sipa’s SFL blowmolding systems with superior performance and output. The company promises a 10% increase in output—2000 bottles per hour per cavity—while reducing energy consumption on both preform heating and bottle blowing.