Packaging, not Product, is at the Core of PepsiCo’s LIFEWTR

PepsiCo has introduced a premium bottled water brand featuring packaging that is more central to the brand than the product itself. LIFEWTR, a purified water pH-balanced with electrolytes, is packaged in a sleek PET bottle in two sizes decorated with labels that feature the work of emerging artists involved in mediums such as graphic design, street art, and photography.

“We believe the biggest equity of this brand is the label,” says Seth Kaufman, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo North America Beverages. “LIFEWTR has a beautiful piece of art on it. We think it will connect with consumers in a more inspirational way.”