In-Mold Labeling and Decorating Conference Goes to Washington

Featuring a keynote presentation from Mintel’s Global Packaging Director David Luttenberger, this year’s In-Mold Labeling Conference (IMLCON) and In-Mold Decorating Conference (IMDCON), presented by Alexander Watson Associates (AWA), promises to be strongly focused on the widening market for in-mold labeling and product decoration. Held on May 18 and 19 in Washington, DC, it is the only event dedicated to the IML/IMD value chain.

Luttenberger will give his views on what’s next in terms of trends in food packaging, a key focus in the IML space. His presentation follows a real-time IML/IMD industry survey of IML/IMD conference attendees, the results of which will be revealed during the presentation.