Engel to Hold Technology Symposium at York, Pa. HQ

Processing equipment maker Engel North America is holding a complementary Technology Symposium at its recently renovated Technology and Training Center at its U.S. headquarters in York, Pa.

The two-day event, scheduled for April 26 and 27, will devote the first day to medical technology and the second day to technology for the packaging industry.

“The event offers presentations from industry and Engel experts discussing the latest innovations in technology, as well as a variety of molding technologies in action,” Engel said.