Hybrid Paper-Plastic Pouch Commercialized

Treofan (Düsseldorf/Raunheim, Germany) showcased during Interpack the first commercial application of its hybrid packaging solution HybraPack, which has been jointly developed with paper manufacturer Feldmuehle Uetersen (Uetersen, Germany). Up-and-coming Swiss company Trinity haircare will in the future package high-quality hair care products for professional users in upright pouches manufactured from this film-paper combination.

HybraPack combines the technological performance of biaxially oriented polypropylene film with the optical and tactile characteristics of paper. Packaging manufactured from this material provides, on the inside, strongly sealed, leak-proof seams and a barrier that can be customized to the product. Printed graphics options abound as do opening aids and resealing options.