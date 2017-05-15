From the Interpack Floor: Film Converter Brews Up Specialized Coffee Capsule Lidding Film

By

Coffee capsules have become ubiquitous in the U.S. and Europe, designed to create hot beverages that range from coffee and tea to more specialty drinks such as lattes, cappuccinos, and espressos. Now in Turkey, coffee drinkers can enjoy their Turkish coffee—a hot beverage steeped in tradition that typically requires slow and careful preparation—using a custom-designed capsule brewing machine. Working closely with customer Selamlique Istanbul, Ispak Ambalaj, part of the Kibar Holding, has used its experience in aluminum-based packaging to create a specialized capsule top and bottom film for specially designed capsules for Selamlique’s Turkish coffee capsule brewing system.

According to Ispak General Manager Eser Erginoğlu, the project was rife with challenges, as ISPAK developed the capsule film at the same time Selamlique designed the brewing system. “The machine was designed from scratch,” she says. “We didn’t have the equipment to work with. The capsule had to protect the aroma and quality of the coffee, while being affordable for consumers.”