Petainer Launches Advanced New PET Water Cooler in North America

Petainer, the market leader in innovative PET packaging, has launched a new water cooler bottle to challenge traditional polycarbonate and PET coolers.
petainerCooler™ is a fully recyclable, reusable water cooler with market-leading durability and strength, outperforming other PET water cooler bottles in drop tests. The cooler is compatible with existing filling equipment and washing lines, avoiding any capital investment required to switch to using the product. Key features include:
- Unlike traditional polycarbonate coolers, petainerCooler™ is BPA-free, avoiding any health concerns surrounding the chemical
- It is shrink-resistant to over 40 washing cycles at 145°F, removing micro-organisms – standard PET can only withstand 15 wash cycles at 145°F
- petainerCooler is more robust in independent drop tests than standard PET
- petainerCooler™ has a high-quality appearance with high scuff resistance, providing long-term visual appeal
- It is available in a handled and non-handled option
