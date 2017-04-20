Petainer Launches Advanced New PET Water Cooler in North America

Petainer, the market leader in innovative PET packaging, has launched a new water cooler bottle to challenge traditional polycarbonate and PET coolers.

petainerCooler™ is a fully recyclable, reusable water cooler with market-leading durability and strength, outperforming other PET water cooler bottles in drop tests. The cooler is compatible with existing filling equipment and washing lines, avoiding any capital investment required to switch to using the product. Key features include: