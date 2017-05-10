High Melt-Strength PS for Extruded Foam Packaging Debuts

A new high-melt-strength grade of high-heat crystal polystyrene for the extruded foam polystyrene sheet market from Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc. (Houston) is engineered specifically for manufacturers of foodservice and food packaging products. Designated CX5237, the material’s improved melt strength allows for significant light weighting while maintaining packaging performance. The company reports that weight reductions of more than 10% were achieved in internal testing while maintaining the same stiffness. Those seeking weight savings or improvements in productivity will find CX5237 a drop-in replacement for existing resins, requiring minimal process changes.